Akeredolu: Ondo Gov. Aiyedatiwa Declares Three Days Of Mourning

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has declared a three-day mourning in the State over the death of Rotimi Akeredolu, his immediate predecessor.

Akeredolu died on Wednesday morning at the age of 67 following “complications from protracted prostate cancer.”

Shortly after he was sworn in as governor, Aiyedatiwa described the death of Akeredolu as a “monumental loss” to the people of Ondo State.

He however declared December 28 to 30 as mourning days for the passing of his principal.

Aiyedatiwa also announced the appointment of Ebenezer Adeniyan as his Chief Press Secretary.

In a statement by Omojuwa Olusegun, the deputy Chief of Staff, Aiyedatiwa also appointed Smart Omodunbi Jnr as his Special Assistant on Political Matters.

Abire Olu Gbenga was named Special Assistant on New Media, Motunrayo Oyedele as Special Assistant on Photography and Temitayo Iperepolu as Special Assistant on Domestic and government House.

In his acceptance speech, Aiyedatiwa said the ongoing infrastructure projects initiated by his predecessor, the late Rotimi Akeredolu, will be completed.

“Today’s event has placed a burden on all of us to pull together and stay together as one because we have the onerous responsibility to continue to sustain the legacies of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON, which was good governance.

“Our leader and governor, during his time embarked upon several landmark projects, many of which have been completed and several ones ongoing.

“We now have the responsibility to complete them. It is to the credit of Arakunrin Akeredolu, that the state now has a flyover in Ore, while the one in Akure is ongoing,” Aiyedatiwa had said.