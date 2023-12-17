‘Akeredolu Shouldn’t Bother About Resignation, Invoke Doctrine Of Necessity’ — Sowore To Ondo Assembly

The 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, has asked the Ondo State House of Assembly to invoke the doctrine of necessity against State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The activist said the ailing Governor alleged that Akeredolu did not sign or write any letter transmitting power to Lucky Aiyedatiwa, his Deputy.

Speaking at a town hall meeting in Akure, the state capital, on Saturday, Sowore asked the State House of Assembly to show residents the letter “purportedly” written by the Governor for medical leave.

Sowore argued that since Akeredolu is incapable of writing a letter to resign or hand over power to his deputy, he should be relieved of his position.

“It is too late for Akeredolu to resign. He is incapacitated. Let him go home and take care of himself.

“I’m no longer demanding his resignation because it is clear that he is incapable of even resigning.

“We are not satisfied with the way and manner he handled the power. We want the proper invocation of the doctrine of necessity so that Akeredolu can go home and take care of himself,” Sowore said.

Recall that on Wednesday, the State Assembly declared Aiyedatiwa as the acting Governor of the State after it received the medical leave notification letter from Akeredolu.

Over the past few weeks, there has been pressure on Akeredolu to resign or hand over power to his deputy amid his continued absence from the state.

Akeredolu has been absent from Ondo since June on health grounds.