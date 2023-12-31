“Akeredolu Was A Weakling, Mismanaged His Health” – Ex-Aide

A former Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Strategies to the late Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, identified as Doyin Odebowale, has described his late principal as a “weakling.”

Odebawale made this known in a viral video released on Saturday, revealed that those people Akeredolu trusted around him, capitalised on his ill-health to push their own agenda.

He said: “Aketi mismanaged his health. The perfidy of many of his aides was unrivalled. They won’t allow him to rest, they won’t allow him to sleep. He took ill and the next thing is when will he die? People started holding meetings against the man who never offended them. I will talk about Babajide once Aketi is buried.”

READ MORE: Akeredolu’s Family Killed Him — Sowore Alleges (VIDEO)

“Aketi was weakling, he would have called his wife to order, especially when she was saying per adventure. I would have sent her away. Her outburst was unAfrican. What point was she proving? I know Aketi was not sleeping with anybody. Even from Ibadan, I knew that. But these people were peddling influence.

“Aketi rejected many chieftaincy titles. He stuck to Arakunrin. Those that made allegations of forgery should bring out the documents and show who collected the money.”

“If Babajide and his mother were found to have stolen money, send them to jail.

“All of you members of the cabinet who were unknown political entities until Mrs. Akeredolu and her son nominated you. It was Babajide and his mother who submitted the name of the commissioner, Rasaq Obe, who is now going about to tell the world he paid to be made a commissioner.”