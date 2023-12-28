Akeredolu’s Family Killed Him — Sowore Alleges (VIDEO)

Omoyele Sowore, the 2023 presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), has accused the family of the late Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, of hastening the latter’s death.

The Ondo State Government in a statement released through the State’s Information and Orientation Commissioner, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, revealed that Akeredolu died on Wednesday after a long battle with prostate cancer.

Reacting during an interview on News Central, Sowore blamed Akeredolu’s wife, saying, they were trying to use him to milk the state even when Akeredolu requested he should be taken to his hometown so he could rest amid his receding health condition at the time.

According to him, Akeredolu’s wife, brothers and family members flew him back to Nigeria from Germany just to use his presence to remove the then Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa (now Governor ) from office.

“In saner climes, those behind Akeredolu’s death will be prosecuted. You can’t hasten the death of somebody and get away with it.

“It is sad that his family, some politicians, did this to him. There was no basis for bringing him from Germany to Nigeria — only for politics. And that might have hastened his demise. But regardless, cancer is not something you wish on anybody, especially when it reaches terminal stage, it was just a matter of time.

“As a matter of fact, from what I hear and I knew, he was given up to May 2023, were he survived a bit longer. Probably, he would have stayed longer if his wife (Betty) had not forced him to come back to try and use his presence to impeach his deputy (Lucky Aiyedatiwa), who today is the Governor of the State,” Sowore said.

