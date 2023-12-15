Anambra’s First Executive Governor, Chukwuemeka Ezeife Dies At 85

Chukwuemeka Ezeife, a former Governor of Anambra State, has passed away at the age of 85.

According to reports, Ezeife battled an unidentified disease before passing away in Abuja on Thursday.

A family statement bearing Chief Rob Ezeife’s signature said: “On behalf of the Ezeife Dynasty of Igbo-Ukwu, I wish to announce the promotion to glory of our most distinguished son, Okwadike, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, CON, a former Federal Permanent Secretary, the first Executive Governor of Anambra State, a former Political Adviser to the President and former Presidential Aspirant.

“This sad event took place yesterday at 6pm at the Federal Medical Centre, Abuja. More details about the deceased and the arrangements for his State Burial will be announced later.”

Ezeife was elected governor of Anambra on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), in Nigeria’s third republic, in 1992.

He served as Governor until Sani Abacha, ex-military ruler, seized the reins of power at the centre in 1993.

Ezeife obtained a BSc in Economics from the University College Ibadan, and a masters and PhD degree from Harvard University.

He was also appointed Special Adviser on Political Matters by ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo when Nigeria commenced its fourth republic in 1999.