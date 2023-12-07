Angry Protesters Storm National Assembly, Seek Wike’s Resignation

Some angry members of civil society groups on Wednesday, gathered in a large protest at the National Assembly complex, in Abuja, demanding the resignation of Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

The protesters criticized Wike’s leadership, labeling it as incompetent and lacking vision for the development of the FCT.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters and representing the Network of Civil Societies for Economic Sustainability, Adamu Kabir Matazu, urged for an investigation into Wike’s land allocation policies in the FCT.

He said: “We stand united to express our concern over the direction of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) under the watch of Nyesom Wike.

“It’s abysmal and disturbing for the FCT to become an epicentre of controversy due to the misguided actions of Wike, which not only undermine President Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda but also caMinmmnnnst a shadow on the credibility of the federal government.

“We are here today to demand the immediate resignation, investigation and prosecution of Nyesom Wike as Minister of the FCT due to his inefficiency in a government that promises to renew the Hope of Nigerians.

“A government that wishes to give hope to its citizens must be run by men who possess required qualities of a leader.

“Wike has remained inefficient in the discharge of his duties and has failed to live up to the vision of the administration of President Bola Tinubu and should therefore be sacked from office.

“While the Federal Government has been calm and calculated in its reforms and its explanations to citizens on the rationale behind the policies of government, Wike has been insensitive; insulting the collective sensibilities of residents of the Federal Capital and Nigerians in general.

“Many residents are of the views that the land reforms being carried iut by Wike are suspected to be targeted at dispossessing Nigerians of their properties.

“His high-handedness in land policies, the revocation of lands, perceived animosity towards a particular section of the country, and the alarming manner in which lands are allocated, is suspicious. His actions do not align with the government’s agenda for reforms and development in the FCT. Mr. Wike’s tactics, reminiscent of an emperor which he exhibited during his tenure as governor of Rivers State are detrimental to the progress and growth we seek for our FCT and the nation at large.”