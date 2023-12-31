Arsenal Lose At Fulham, Miss Chance To Top EPL Table

Arsenal’s difficult end to 2023 continued as Fulham came from behind to beat the Gunners 2-1 to inflict a second straight defeat on Mikel Arteta’s side and deny them top spot in the Premier League.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Bukayo Saka put the Gunners ahead inside five minutes but Raul Jimenez equalised on his return from suspension, before Bobby Decordova-Reid scrambled home the winner on the hour.

However, the loss left Arsenal fourth and two points behind leaders Liverpool, who host Newcastle on New Year’s Day.

Arteta’s side made the perfect start with a fifth-minute opener following a quick break.

Gabriel Martinelli’s curling shot from the left was palmed out by former Gunners keeper Bernd Leno, and Saka stuck out his right leg to loop the ball into the net from six yards.

But Fulham reacted well and equalised in the 29th minute when Willian, another ex-Arsenal player in the home ranks, fed captain Tom Cairney down the left and his dangerous low cross was swept in by Jimenez.

Marco Silva’s men claimed a deserved winner from a corner when Decordova-Reid stabbed a finish past David Raya following pinball in the box – condemning Arsenal to consecutive losses following the 2-0 home defeat by West Ham on Thursday.

Tottenham finished 2023 on a high with 3-1 victory over an energetic Bournemouth in the Premier League.