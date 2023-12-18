Asake Dragged For Donating Only N5m To Ailing Policewoman In Viral ‘Help Me Help Me’ Video

Well-known Afrobeats musician, Asake has been ridiculed online by Netizens for allegedly sending just N5m to the sick police officer in the “Help me, help me” video that went viral and was featured in one of his songs.

The policewoman, known as Mrs Helen, went viral last year after she was ‘kidnapped’ by a motorist.

Her words “Help me Help me, e dey carry me go where I no know’ in the viral video had been used by Asake in his song, PBUY.

However, the police officer suffered a broken leg in an incident while on duty.

The woman claimed that after being sent to three different hospitals, each one asked for N1.5 million to treat her.

Asake whose attention was drawn to the incident, sent her 5 million naira, but a Nigerian has deemed it small.

One netizen identified as Dr. Penking opined that the singer had made loads of cash from that song, and it is unfair that he would send her such a paltry sum.

He wrote: “Asake used this woman’s audio “Epp Me. Epp me. E dey carry me go where I no know” in his hit song PBUY without any settlement . That song made over 500 million in streams . This woman got into some health issues, Asake sent only 5 million after intense dragging sef. Remember that same Asake bought a house of 136 million just 2 months ago. Nigerians are not good people.”