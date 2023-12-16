Asake Gifts N5M To Ailing Policewoman In Viral ‘Epp Me’ Clip

Renowned singer, Asake, has donated N5 million to Helen Utabor in response to appeals for financial support for the ailing police officer behind the viral video “Epp me”.

“Epp me epp me, he dey carry me go where I no know” was started by Helen, a police officer, who is currently dealing with health issues.

Earlier, popular comedian I Go Save shared a video on his Instagram page, revealing that the ailing officer who had reportedly been struck by a vehicle while directing traffic in Edo. The comedian indicated that she required 1.5 million naira for medical treatment.

Following news of the woman’s plight, social media users came together to urge YBNL singer Asake to assist her.

Many insisted that he owed her royalties for using her viral ‘epp me epp me’ phrase as an intro in his hit song ‘Peace Be Unto You.’

In a recent development, I Go Save informed fans that Asake had answered the call for assistance by transferring N5M into her account, providing screenshots of the transactions as evidence.

I Go Save confirmed the positive progress in the policewoman’s health due to the ongoing treatment. He criticized high-ranking police officials and politicians for their silence on her health crisis, urging them to offer support.

