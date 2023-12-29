Asisat Oshoala Presents CAF Award To Tinubu, First Lady (Pictures)

Nigerian and Barcelona footballer, Asisat Oshoala, on Thursday, presented her Africa best award to President Bola Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu in Lagos.

Recall that Oshoala won the African Women Footballer of the Year, an annual award for Africa’s best female football player, in Morocco.

However, the award was conferred on Asisat in December by the Confederation of African Football.

She said that the presentation was in recognition of the support of the first couple towards her successful outing in the year.

READ MORE: CAF Awards 2023: Chiamaka Nnadozie Wins Goalkeeper Of The Year

Oshoala said: ”I really love to appreciate the President and the First Lady for actually giving me the opportunity to present their work to them. Because I feel like during the World Cup tournament, we had a couple of issues.

”They came in to actually help us out and especially monitoring after the tournament, she actually stretched supportive hand towards the girls.

”If something good is coming out of that team, I think it’s only right for her to be aware and also shown this thing and so she knows that we really do appreciate that support.”