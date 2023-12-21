Bauchi Police Nab 19-Year-Old Over Murder Of Facebook Girlfriend

Operatives of the Bauchi State Police Command’s Operations Restore Peace, have arrested Muhammad Ibrahim, a resident of Sabon Layi, Kano Road, for the alleged murder of his Facebook girlfriend, Emmanuella Ande.

According to Ahmed Wakil, the spokesperson for the command, the incident occurred on December 18 at the Happiness Garden Hotel in Bayan Gari.

Having reportedly stabbed Ande in the upper chest, the victim’s cries drew attention, leading people to forcefully open the door in an attempt to rescue her.

In his bid to escape, 19-year-old Ibrahim also stabbed another victim, Zaharaddeen Adamu, 36, in the left hand.

Wakil, in the statement made available to journalists in Bauchi on Wednesday, said the intervention of police operatives saved the accused from mob action.

The statement disclosed that the accused and the victim had connected on Facebook in 2023, and their relationship led to Ibrahim allegedly stealing ₦400,000 from his father’s account to spend time with Ande in Port Harcourt.

However, tragedy struck when Ande reportedly demanded the sum of N5,000, which the suspect owed her, leading to a heated argument and a physical confrontation resulting in her death.

Wakil stated that upon receiving the report, the team swiftly rescued the accused and took the body of the deceased to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH) in Bauchi, where she was certified dead.

“Zaharaddeen was treated and discharged from the police clinic, while Ibrahim, after treatment at the same clinic, is currently under investigation.

“Exhibits recovered from the suspect include a knife. Investigation is ongoing, after which the suspect will be charged in court,” the statement added.