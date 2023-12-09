“Because I Win N120M, Person Charge Me N120k For Makeup” – Ilebaye Laments

Big Brother Naija All-Stars winner, Ilebeya Odinaya, has expressed worries about her vendors’ rising prices after winning N120 million.

She shared her frustration in a post via the microblogging platform, X, after being charged N120,000 Naira for a makeup session.

Ilebaye, who secured the grand prize of 120 million Naira, expressed her discontent with the elevated price, linking it to her newfound wealth.

Highlighting the consequences of her victory and heightened fame, she wrote in a now-deleted tweet, “Because I win 120 million, person charge me 120k for make-up.” 

“Because I win N120M person charge me N120k for makeup” - Ilebaye lamentsThis complaint is coming after Odinaya refuted rumours a few months ago that her victory on Big Brother Naija was the consequence of sympathy votes. She vehemently denied allegations in October 2023 that her victory was predicated on sympathy.

 

