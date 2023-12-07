“Being A Nigerian Is Tough” – Tems

Temilade Openiyi, better known by her stage name as Tems, has spoken out, stating that being a Nigerian citizen is one of the toughest thing.

Tems shed light on the harsh reality that many Nigerians must endure by sharing her experiences navigating the complexities of her hometown.

She did, however, add that, despite the hurdles, being a Nigerian has a benefit if one exploits their gift and takes it to an audience that will value it.

She called being a woman of Nigerian descent “a miracle.”

Recently, in a London, UK interview with Kiss FM, the Oscar-nominated diva said:

“Being a Nigerian woman is a miracle. Because being a Nigerian, for anybody, is tough. But I think if you can tap into your gifts and own who you are be unapologetic about it, and take that to the world, that is an honor.

“I think Nigerian women are the most blessed. I won’t say the most blessed but everybody is blessed in an equal manner but Nigerian women are very special to me. They are very dear to me and I believe that it is such a huge blessing to be a Nigerian woman and to be living in this time.”