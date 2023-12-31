Benue Volunteer Guard Arrests Suspect For Illegal Possession Of Gun

A 29-year-old man, identified as Ochoepo Aledu, has been arrested by men of the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards, in Wadata area of Makurdi, the state capital.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Aledu was nabbed with illegal fire arm on December 26, 2023, at about 8pm.

However, the Commander of BSCVG, retired Capt Ayomi Ajobi, paraded the suspect on Saturday, disclosed that the 29-year-old, threatened to shoot some officers of the security group.

Ajobi said: “Our men who were working on a tip-off had gone to the hideout of a group of people who were said to be taking a subA 29-year-old man, identified as Ochoepo Aledu, has been arrested by men of the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards, in Wadata area of Makurdi, the state capital.stance known as Indian hemp at Wadata.

READ MORE: Benue: Bandits Kidnap Doctor, Son, Others Travelling For Christmas, Demand N50m Ransom

“In the process, the suspect who brandished a gun threatened to shoot our men, and the area became tense following the aggression of the suspect demanding that they be freed.

“The suspect later ran into a nearby shop while being pursued, only for a gun to drop in an attempt to shoot, luck ran out of him when one of the operatives swooped on him and pinned him down before support from others came and he was arrested.”