Billionaire Businessman Dilly Umenyiora Ends 15 Years Marriage With Wife, Fifi Umneyiora

Dilly Umneyiora, a well-known businessman, and his wife Fifi Umneyiora, have announced the end of their 15-years marriage.

He revealed that he feels it is appropriate to publicly announce that his marriage has failed after dating his wife for 17 years and being together as a married couple for 15 years in an Instagram post that was shared on his story.

According to the businessman, he does not want to get embarrassed in the future if he is seen with another woman. He described the issue at hand as irreconcilable adding that he prefers to move on and be happy.

“The only reason I’m responding to this is to clear the air and avoid any questions or embarrassment should either of us be seen with other partners” part of his post read.