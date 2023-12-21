Birthday Wishes Pour In As Iyabo Ojo Clocks 46, Shares Stunning Photos

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, is celebrating her 46th birthday and her fans and colleagues have showered her with encomiums.

It could be recalled that Iyabo Ojo, said goodbyes to her 45th chapter yesterday in anticipation of her 46th birthday today.

In her 45th chapter, the mother of two wrote an epistle detailing the lessons she had learned, the enemies she had made, the unexpected friends she had made, and the success she had attained.

The day is finally here and the actress shared some beautiful photos in celebration of her day.

Captioning her photos, she wished herself a happy birthday, referring to herself as a Queen Mother.

She wrote: “Happy 46th birthday Queen Mother.”

Iyabo Ojo‘s comment section was flooded with a lot of birthday wishes from fans, colleagues and loved ones.

See some comments below:

official_mercyeke said: “Happy birthday queen mother 😍😍😍”

iamkemikorede penned: “Happy birthday to you iysexy age with blessings upon blessings sweetie Enjoy your special day adukeade❤️❤️”

djreeves_uk8701 wrote: “May you be gifted with life’s biggest joys and never ending bliss. After all, you yourself are a gift to earth, so you deserve the best. Happy birthday Iyabo 🎂🎁🥂🍾🎉💖🙌🏾🥂🍾🎉”

