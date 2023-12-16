“Blaming Emefiele Is Childish, You Lack Capacity” — Ohanaeze Youths Knock CBN Gov

Ohanaeze Youths Movement, on Friday, said that the blame game against Godwin Emefiele by Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Yemi Cardoso, was childish and a plot by him to divert attention from the fact that he lacks capacity to stabilise Nigeria’s economy.

It was gathered that Cardoso attributed the ongoing Naira scarcity in certain regions to his predecessor, Godwin Emefiele.

However, Ohanaeze Youths, in response, through the leaders Nwabueze Obi, Ekwem Eucharia, and Ndukaku Chris, urged Cardoso to apologise to former CBN Governor Emefiele and follow his wealth of experience and knowledge to avert a worsening of the current economic crisis.

The group said: “The blame game on Godwin Emefiele by Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Yemi Cardoso, is childish and a plot by him to divert attention from the fact that he lacks the capacity to stabilise Nigeria’s economy.

“Yesterday, Cardoso squarely blamed the ongoing naira scarcity in some parts of the country on the shoulders of his predecessor, Godwin Emefiele.

“The CBN raised the alarm recently over the circulation of fake Naira notes dominating the country’s markets.

“The apex bank alerted banks and Nigerians to beware of counterfeit bank notes, especially higher denominations now spent in food markets and other commercial hubs in the country. Is that also Emefiele fault?

“Cardoso should stop the blame game and pay a visit to his predecessor in Kuje Prison so as to learn the secret of Naira stability before the current economic crisis takes a turn for the worse. He needs Emefiele’s wealth of knowledge to turn the economy around.

“On his assumption of duty in 2014, Emefiele immersed himself in the job with patriotic zeal and a good understanding of the vision and mission of CBN.

“It was evident from his maiden speech that he had a good understanding of modern concepts of central banking, global best practices and the challenges, complexities and peculiarities of the Nigerian economy.

“In the face of severe challenges, Emefiele remained focused and demonstrated determination to safeguard the health of the financial system and economy.