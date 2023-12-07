Bobrisky And His Lover Tensions Many As They Display Affection In Video

Controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky and his mysterious lover has left many single Nigerians envious as they publicly showcase their affection for each other in a video that has shocked many.

The Lagos socialite, took to the internet to formally announce his relationship.

He didn’t make known the name of the guy, but while netizens are speculating, they have continued to press the hearts of singles as they shared video of themselves treating each other with affection.

A video which was shared online shows the crossdresser and his man sharing a glass of orange juice, and then briefly sharing what appears to be a kiss.

As expected, this has stirred reactions among the netizens that have seen the video.

See reactions…

officialjaykemusic opined: “Dey play that guy dey on monthly salary and allowance 😂”

ayomi___x said: “Wey those people wey dey always talk say make God no let them born girls??😂 hope una gender Dey represent una well😂”

ms_moyosere remarked: “Are you aware that guy is a model and he was paid ???! He’s making his money …….. let him…”

ask4_vanesa1 lamented: “I get yansh and I never get man😭😭😭”

ladyque1 remarked: “Man supporting man 😂”

Watch video;