Buhari Wasn’t In Charge Of His Govt., Cabinet Wasn’t Looked After — Ndume

Chief Whip of the 10th Senate, Ali Ndume, has posited that unlike the incumbent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former President Muhammadu Buhari lacked direct oversight of his administration’s activities during his tenure.

Ndume who highlighted Buhari’s inability to manage and supervise his appointees on Channels Television’s Politics Today, on Friday, conveyed his confidence in the 2024 budget presented to the National Assembly by Tinubu.

Indicating trust in the current President’s leadership, he said, “I believe in President Tinubu, I think he can change things. The President here is in charge, that’s one thing with him.

“Sometimes people even think Tinubu is too authoritative. No, he takes charge; unlike our former President who will just give you an assignment and will not look over you. That’s where the problem is, and he knows that. That was the mistake President Buhari did.”

He furthered that Buhari later agreed with his claim that his administration was full of those he called kleptocrats.

“He (Buhari) ended up confessing these days that he had more kleptocrats in his government. I said it before, and now he admitted it that there were some kinds of people that took over power to themselves. But in Tinubu’s government, you can’t do that,” the Senator added.