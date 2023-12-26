Bye-Elections: PDP Unveils Timetable, Pegs Senatorial Nomination Form At N3m

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has made public its programme of events and timetable for the upcoming 2024 bye-elections.

Based on the earlier notice from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) regarding the conduct of the polls, the PDP issued the calendar for bye-elections into the Senate, House of Representatives, and State Assemblies.

In a schedule made public by PDP’s National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, on Tuesday, the party stated that the nomination form for the Senate costs N3,000,000, while the expression of interest form costs N500,000.

For the House of Representatives, the expression of interest form costs N500,000 and the nomination form is pegged at N2,000,000.

The cost for the State House of Assembly expression of interest form is put at N100,000, while the nomination form costs N500,000.

According to the Party, the notice of primary election and congresses to state chapter will begin on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

The sale of nominations, expression of interest and delegates forms will begin on Thursday, December 28, 2023, and end on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.

Also, the primary election is slated for Monday, January 8, 2024, and appeals on the party primary are scheduled to be held on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

The schedule added that “female aspirants and persons living with disabilities are to pay for nomination forms only.

“Youths (male/female) below 40 years are to purchase Expression of Interest forms, but with a 50% discount on nomination forms.

“Please, contact the Directorate of Organisation and Mobilisation at the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja for further details on how to purchase the forms.”