Chelsea Survive Late Scare To Beat Luton 2-3

Cole Palmer starred as Chelsea ended a controversial 2023 with an important 2-3 win after denying a late Luton fightback at Kenilworth Road.

The Blues took the lead in the 12th minute when a poor clearance from Luton’s Issa Kabore set up England forward to drill low into the far corner.

However, Palmer, assisted Chelsea’s second goal as he worked the ball from left to right, feeding to Noni Madueke who dribbled past Amari’i Bell and smashed the ball from a tight angle into the top corner.

Chelsea looked assured on 70 minutes with Palmer adding a third in a stand-out moment of individual skill.

Six minutes later they scored as Ross Barkley headed home from Alfie Doughty’s corner.

The Hatters threw players forward, hitting Chelsea with an onslaught of crosses that they struggled to cope with. The pressure told and Adebayo nodded in second for Luton, setting up a nervous final few minutes for the visitors, but Chelsea were able to hold on for the win.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that this is Mauricio Pochettino second win in four days.

Meanwhile, Luton are still in the relegation zone but this was another performance that will give them hope that they can stay in the Premier League, having pushed another of the league’s traditional elite right until the end.