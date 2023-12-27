Chike Acquires Brand New G-Wagon To End 2023

By
Owolabi Ayobami
-

Popular Nigerian artist Chike Ezekpeazu Osebuka, better known by his stage as Chike, has acquired a brand-new G-wagon as he ends the year on a high note.

The singer, who recently released his new song, “Egwu” featuring the late singer Mohbad, posted photos of his latest acquisition on his Instagram page.

Chike brand new G-wagon

 

Chike asserted that everything is white and that there is no such thing as detty December where he is, in line with the colour of his new G-wagon.

He claimed to have had an incredible year and that all he needed was a few songs and sincere followers.

The singer added that Santa came baring keys and he also got his flowers.

In his words: “No detty december here, infact it’s all white. SANTA came baring keys and i also got my flowers. Its been an amazing year. All I’ve needed was a couple of songs and genuine fans. #GRATEFUL #EGWU 💡 🕊”

Fans and colleagues celebrated the singer in the comment section.

See comments below:

jeriqthehussla wrote: “More Keys Loadingggg 💙🎈”

isbae_u said: “Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

zlatan_ibile said: “Boss come show us way oooo”

lasisielenu reacted: “On code 💯”

SEE POST:

