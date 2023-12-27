Chike Acquires Brand New G-Wagon To End 2023

Popular Nigerian artist Chike Ezekpeazu Osebuka, better known by his stage as Chike, has acquired a brand-new G-wagon as he ends the year on a high note.

The singer, who recently released his new song, “Egwu” featuring the late singer Mohbad, posted photos of his latest acquisition on his Instagram page.

Chike asserted that everything is white and that there is no such thing as detty December where he is, in line with the colour of his new G-wagon.

He claimed to have had an incredible year and that all he needed was a few songs and sincere followers.

The singer added that Santa came baring keys and he also got his flowers.

In his words: “No detty december here, infact it’s all white. SANTA came baring keys and i also got my flowers. Its been an amazing year. All I’ve needed was a couple of songs and genuine fans. #GRATEFUL #EGWU 💡 🕊”

Fans and colleagues celebrated the singer in the comment section.

See comments below:

jeriqthehussla wrote: “More Keys Loadingggg 💙🎈”

isbae_u said: “Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

zlatan_ibile said: “Boss come show us way oooo”

lasisielenu reacted: “On code 💯”

SEE POST: