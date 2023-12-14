“Christmas gift na for Jesus no be una birthday” — Mayorkun tells fans requesting for gifts

Nigerian Afrobeats musician, Adewale Mayowa Emmanuel, better known by his stage name Mayorkun, has responded to his fans requesting for gifts during this holiday season.

After getting several gift requests, the singer posted his response on his Snapchat story.

He further berated Muslims who joined in demanding gifts from him claiming the birth of Jesus has nothing to do with their religion.

In his words;

“Christmas gift should be for Jesus, na una birthday??

Some of y’all are even muslims, make this thing make sense to me biko 😂😂😂”

See post below

Some reactions to the post…

officialdtwinz stated: “Nah bread Jesus share he no do transfer,, I no wan do pass my lord this xmass 😂😂”

jenny.tones added: “I be Jesus pikin I Dey collect the gift on Jesus behalf😩”

kush_ola wrote: “Jesus is not only for Christians, Jesus de Quran too 😏”

thefoodnetworknig2 said: “I don get line wey I go dey give anybody wey ask me for gift! Are you baby Jesus?😂”