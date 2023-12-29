Court Extends Interim Order Barring Action Against 27 Defecting Rivers Lawmakers

A Federal High Court (FHC) in Abuja, on Thursday, extended the interim injunction stopping the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from taking any action against the 27 Rivers House of Assembly members who defected to All Progressives Congress (APC).

The extension of the December 15 order was sequel to an application by counsel for the embattled lawmakers, Steve Adehi and Ken Njemanze, who appeared for the Rivers House of Assembly.

While PDP’s lawyer, Adeyemi Ajibade opposed the application, Justice Donatus Okorowo agreed that based on Order 26, Rule 10 of the FHC, the court had the discretionary power to grant the plea in the interest of justice.

According to the Presiding Judge, the extension was granted because he was persuaded by the reasons given by Adehi and Njemanze.

READ ALSO: Rivers Crisis: “27 Lawmakers Have Lost Their Seats” – Falana Faults Tinubu’s Intervention

Okorowo, who adjourned the matter until January 24 for hearing of the applications, said: “Application for the extension of the order of the lifespan of the ex-parte order pending the hearing and determination of motion on notice is hereby granted.”

Justice Okorowo had, on Dec. 15, granted the ex-parte motion filed by the 27 lawmakers who dumped PDP for APC.

The court restrained INEC from conducting fresh elections to fill the seats of the members.

It also restrained INEC, PDP and the state House of Assembly from declaring their seats vacant and withdrawing their respective Certificate of Returns pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.