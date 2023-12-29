Dangote Refinery Gets Third Crude Supply; To Begin Diesel, Aviation Fuel Production January

Dangote Refinery, on Thursday, received one million barrels of crude oil cargo from Shell International Trading and Shipping Company Limited (STASCO).

This received shipment however increases its total deliveries to about three million barrels while boosting hopes of ending importation of petroleum products.

The $19 billion refinery has also concluded plans to start the refining of diesel and aviation fuel by Mid- January 2024.

According to gathered reports, the refining of Premium Motor Spirit will follow later, even as the fourth shipment of crude is on the way.

Chairman of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, had noted that the refinery has the capacity to meet 100 percent of Nigeria’s domestic demand for gasoline, diesel, kerosene, aviation jet as well as export to the global market.

He said the coming on stream of the refinery will create many multiplier effects, especially jobs, suppliers, capacity building, empowerment and technology transfer to Nigerians.

The refinery, he said, will fully come on stream, processing 650, 000 barrels per day by the end of 2024.

“We do not want to start our refinery with foreign goods; we want to start with Nigerian crude. We’re more than ready and you will see our gasoline products soon.”