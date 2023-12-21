Davido Beats Wizkid, Burna Boy, To Secure To Become Most Streamed Global Afrobeat Artist In 2023

Nigerian musician and songwriter David Adedeji Adeleke, better known by his stage as Davido, announced to his followers on Twitter that he had surpassed artists such as Burna Boy, Wizkid, Rema, and others to become the most streamed Afrobeat artist worldwide.

In the said post, which has garnered attention, Davido shared three charts. In one, he emerged as the most streamed Afrobeat artist globally for 2023.

The second chart highlighted his music as the most streamed songs worldwide for the year 2023.

Finally, the “Timeless Album” by Davido became the most streamed Afrobeat album worldwide.

He excitedly shared the news with his fans, captioning it ‘Hat Trick.’

During the celebration, fans and well-wishers flooded the comment section, expressing their wishes for the singer’s success and acknowledging his hard work, while a few others criticized the singer.

See some reactions below:

@boy_vichy: “na seyi vibez drop hatrick na davido dea manifest am.”

@MISTERMARKI: “You tweet like you are in kindergarten, if you’d utilize the time and energy you spend on twitter to make good music by now you would’ve gotten a BB hot 100 song.”

@_egungunn: “Davido is the Messi of Nigerian Music. 3 Grammy incoming.”

@Divinegraces2: “Wetin come be HAT TRICK for here now? Because they write your name for number 1?.”

@abazwhyllzz: “The greatest afrobeat artist in the world. Haters can hate,potatoes can potate. But they won’t change anything.”

@iamkeyzeeto: “Biggest Afro pop start in nigeria ATM NO OTHER COME CLOSE. O01 for a reason.”

@mafia3O: “This for only songs and projects that were released in 2023 without adding anything from 2022.”

