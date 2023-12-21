Davido’s ‘Unavailable’ My Song Of The Year – Rihanna

Robyn Rihanna Fenty, Barbadian-American superstar, has named ‘Unavailable’ by Nigerian musician, Davido featuring South African singer, Musa Keys, as her ‘Song of the Year.’

The fashion mogul disclosed this in a side interview with Complex at a recent event of her fashion brand, Fenty, The Creeper.p

Rihanna was asked to name her album of the year, but the billionaire pop mogul said she wasn’t an “album girl” and went on to mention ‘Unavailable’ and ‘Mnike’ by Tyler ICU and Tumelo as her joint song of the year.

The R&B singer said, “Album of the year? Am I an album girl? Or am I a streaming single girl?

“‘Unavailable’ [by Davido featuring Musa Keys] on repeat. That and ‘Mnike’ [by Tyler ICU and Tumelo] are my song of the year.”

Meanwhile, Davido has reacted to the recognition by the American singer.

Responding to a clip of the interview trending on X, Davido wrote: “My Ri Ri.”

Unavailable was released on May 12, 2023, as a single from Davido’s album, Timeless, along with an acapella and instrumental version.

The song peaked at number 1 on the UK Afrobeats Singles Chart for five weeks and reached number 3 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart.

It was also nominated at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards for Best African Music Performance.