Day of Reckoning: Joshua beats Wallin to pulp, ends 2023 with major win

Anthony Joshua has closed out 2023 with a dominating win over Otto Wallin in the fight tagged ‘Day of Reckoning‘ in the early hours of Sunday, in Saudi Arabia.

The Nigerian-born boxer left his opponent bleeding the nose in the ring and forced his corner to stop the fight after the fifth round.

The bout took place on the same card as Deontay Wilder’s surprising defeat to Joseph Parker, setting the stage for a potential future showdown between Joshua and Wilder.

Joshua demonstrated his intent from the first bell, pressing Wallin and launching forceful combinations.

His relentless attack paid off as he bloodied Wallin’s nose.

In the fifth round, Joshua landed a thunderous right hand-left hook combination that rocked Wallin, followed by a barrage of punches that left his opponent reeling against the ropes.

Sensing Wallin’s weakness, his corner made the decision to stop the fight, awarding Joshua a technical knockout victory.

Looking ahead, Joshua’s next steps remain uncertain, with potential matchups against the winner of the upcoming bout between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury or a showdown with Filip Hrgovic on the horizon.

Despite Wilder’s recent defeat, Joshua also remains open to facing him in the future.