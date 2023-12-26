Desmond Elliot Adulates Wife As They Celebrate 20 Years Wedding Anniversary

Politician and Veteran Nollywood actor, Desmond Elliot has written a touching note for his wife as they enjoy stunning photoshoots to commemorate their 20th wedding anniversary.
The retired actor took to his social media page to shower encomium on his wife for being the best life partner.
He praised her for being his safe space and a shoulder to cry on during his toughest times.
Expressing his undying love for her, he thanked her for always tolerating his strong headedness.
He wrote:
“20 years gone by and I love you more and more each passing day
We have been through the mills, tough times and pains
We are going through happy feeling , experiences and thrills
Whats most heartwarming is , we are doing it …TOGETHER
Thank you for putting up with this occasionally strong headed person
Thank you being a shoulder to cry on, lie on and sleep on
Thank you for being my partner, my friend ,my WIFE
Thank you for being BABAMAI
I love(d)you then
I love you now
I love you tomorrow
Yours
Dezinbong”
See his post below: