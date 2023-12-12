DJ Chicken Involved In Accident, Crashes His Benz Into Electric Pole (Video)

DJ Chicken, a well-known influencer, has allegedly involved in an accident at Lekki area of Lagos, as seen in a video that surfaced online.

He reportedly drove off the road and struck an electric pole with his Benz. According to reports, there were no fatalities following the collision.

DJ Chicken is yet to come out to speak about the accident he was involved in. Many have taken to the comment section to share their opinions about the incident.

READ MORE: Wizkid’s N100m Gift To Children A Misplaced Priority – Daniel Regha

Read comments below…

@Cryptoexchange: “Never mock a situation that hasn’t happened to you, Portable is Setting ring light. He will be live soon 😂”.

@Jam3lez: “They need to start doing random drug and alcohol testing in Lagos. Seriously”.

@Wisdowmbusybrain: “Chicken is living recklessly but we no wan know as far say him dey give us content…. Ki Olohun ma sho gbogbo wa oh; Faaaaaain Fish Pie”.

@it’s_snakeyspecial: “This guy na craze man oh wetin mechanic wan do like this ?😂😂😂😂”.

@Propertiesbylu: “When you get money prematurely 😢uncontrollable appetite”.

@Tbellz27: “This dude honestly needs to check himself before he wrecks himself. He is always drunk or high on one drug or the other. Please get help before you get more than you bargained for”.

SEE VIDEO;