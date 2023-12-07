Dj Cuppy Speaks On Why She Didn’t Drop Music This Year

Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola, better known by her stage name DJ Cuppy, has told her fans why she hasn’t released any new music this year despite her pledge.

The daughter of Femi Otedola, who recently declared that she is no longer engaged to her British partner, said that God’s timing is always ideal, even though it may not fit with one’s ego.

In a message she sent to her fans, she revealed this and gave her reasons for taking a break from music.

She stated that no music had been released this year, despite her vow to her fans.

Cuppy continued by saying that she is taking her time to give her fans the best because she believes in God’s timing, despite the fact that it has been more than 4 years since her debut.

She sent them a message requesting patience, saying that now that she is in her 30s, her priorities have shifted and she wants to make sure the music is perfect.

READ MORE: Emmanuella Stirs Reaction As She Drives A Car

DJ Cuppy wrote: “I posted something the other day which is so true I promised my fans I would drop music this year, it’s been almost 4 years since my debut and album, so let me say it again God’s timing is the best, even if it doesn’t align with your ego. I want to make sure I get the music right and at 30 I feel like I have another purpose shot. I have small energy, so be patient with me.”

“God’s timing is the best EVEN if it does NOT align with your ego.”

WATCH VIDEO: