“DNA Was Not Part Of Our Justice For Mohbad” – Iyabo Ojo

Veteran Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has opposed the persistent demand for a DNA test to determine Liam Light’s paternity, the son of the late Mohbad, when the priority should be justice for the singer’s passing.

The conversation about the singer’s premature passing and his father’s request for his grandson’s DNA test was brought up by the mother of two during a recent live session on social media.

According to the actress, the paternity test is a huge distraction and still wouldn’t excuse his wife, Wunmi Aloba as a suspect if Liam Light is or not the biological child of the singer.

Iyabo Ojo further added that the issue is more of a family problem to settle privately than being a focus on finding the killer of Mohbad.

READ MORE: Adorable Moment Charly Boy Playfully Proposes To Kate Henshaw

She concluded that Wunmi is the only one with the power to consent to the DNA test or not pending the autopsy report of the late singer.

“DNA was not part of our justice for Mohbad, so it does not really concern us. But his dad came out to say he wants DNA because that was one of the distractions and narratives they brought out and he wants them to do it since they want to do it. Okay, that’s fine! But that’s a family matter, it has got nothing to do with justice for Mohbad,” she said in part.

Watch the video below …