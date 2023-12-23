Doctor Killed, Daughter Kidnapped As Gunmen Invade Kwara Community

A medical practitioner, known as David Adefikayo, has been killed by some yet to be identified gunmen who attacked his home in the Kambi community along Ilorin/Jebba Expressway in Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State.

It was gathered that the culprits stormed the residence of the Medical Director of Dafikayo Clinic in Kambi, around 8.30pm on Thursday, shooting sporadically and killed the doctor.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the doctor’s sixteen-year-old daughter was also kidnapped during the attack.

According to The PUNCH, a relative of the deceased who wished to remain anonymous, narrated the horrible story and expressed their deep shock and grief.

She said: “The assailants, whose motives remain unclear, gained entry into Dr Adefikayo’s home around 8.30pm, and despite the doctor’s desperate pleas and offers of money or any other possessions they might wish to take, the gunmen remained resolute in their deadly intent, tragically executing their horrific mission in front of his horrified wife and children.

“Adding to the family’s anguish, the assailants abducted the youngest child of the deceased, a 16-year-old girl, before fleeing the scene.”