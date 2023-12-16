‘Doctors Said I Had Malaria, Stress’ – Akpabio On Why He Collapsed At His Birthday Celebration

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has on Friday opened up on his recent health travail, following his collapse at an event organised to mark his 61st birthday anniversary.

While imploring Nigerians not to read too much meaning to the incident, he cited combination of malaria and exhaustion for the purported collapse.

Addressing the issue while speaking to newsmen at the senate on he disclosed he had been diagnosed with malaria after the December 7th colloquium held in Abuja.

He also downplayed the incident, noting that it was a “show of humanity” as any human could be exhausted.

“What eventually happened after the event was a show of humanity. I went home and I called my doctors and I was assured that I have malaria, mingled with stress, which could also be described in another way as exhaustion.

“In fact, anybody could be exhausted. Please, drink water daily so that you don’t get exhausted.

“This is to say that the work goes on. I want to assure Nigerians that the National Assembly is intact and we are still going on with our duty, our appropriation.

“We will resume on 20th December. But before then, the various committees must have finished their work to enable us to meet the target to pass the budget before the end of the year for the president to append his signature,” he stated.

Akpabio assured Nigerians that the Senate remains operational and on schedule to pass the national budget before the end of the year.