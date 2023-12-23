“Don’t Hand Over Port Harcourt Refinery To Cabal” – NLC Warns FG

The Nigeria Labour Congress has warned the Federal Government against alleged possible takeover of the Port Harcourt Refinery by cabals in the system.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that NLC requested an audit of the refinery and charged the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led administration to purge the project of “elements” that led to its collapse in the first instance.

According to the Head of Information, Benson Upah, made this known in an interview with PUNCH, on Friday, in Abuja.

Benson said: “Indeed, if it has commenced operation after countless rescheduling, it will be a plus for this government.

“As you graciously pointed out, we have over the years rooted for domestic refining for obvious advantages; cheaper products, multiplicity of products, jobs, product security/availability and more income.

“Some privileged Nigerians routinely sabotage our local refineries for their personal gains so they could be richer than our country making Nigeria a paradise of crimes and sins with no redeeming qualities.

“While we at the Nigeria Labour Congress would like to commend the authorities for resuming operations, we would like to make the point that it is not enough to resume operations, the place must be purged of the people, habits and crimes that brought it to its knees in the first place.

“We must also warn against the implementation of devilish designs by the all-too-familiar cabal to start operations, collapse the refineries as inoperable to sell them off as scraps to themselves.”