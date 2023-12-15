Don’t Parade Yourself As Petroleum Minister Like Obasanjo, Buhari — Falana To Tinubu

Femi Falana, human rights lawyer, has cautioned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to refrain from presenting himself as the Minister of Petroleum Resources.

According to him, it is imperative because the President did not undergo screening by the National Assembly before assuming the role.

Speaking in Abuja during the public presentation of the book titled, “Dis Life No Balance; An Anthropology of Nigerian Diaspora Voices,” co-authored by Professors Farooq Kperogi, Moses Ochonu, and Dr. Osmund Agbo, Falana cautioned Tinubu against emulating former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Muhammadu Buhari, who held the position of petroleum ministers during their tenures.

Arguing that Tinubu’s role as Petroleum Minister goes against section 147 of the Constitution, Falana echoed the recent stance of the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

Sanusi had advised against Tinubu’s role, stating that such an arrangement hampers accountability for the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.

Falana said, “President Bola Tinubu is not the Minister of Petroleum Resources, as his nomination was never sent to the senate for screening as mandatorily required by section 147 of the Constitution.

“My advice is that the President should not parade himself as the Minister of Petroleum Resources like President Olusegun Obasanjo and President Muhammadu Buhari,” he emphasized.