“Don’t Take Your Appointments For Granted” – CJN Warns Federal High Court Judges

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola has warned Judges of the Federal High Court against taking their appointments for granted.

The CJN urged the judges not to attempt to convince anybody no matter how but to always consult with laws and rules before writing their judgments and verdicts.

Ariwoola made this known on Wednesday while declaring open the 2023 Conference of Judges of the Federal High Court held at the Court’s headquarters in Abuja.

He warned that being a judge and the lord of courts was not a child’s play and as such, judges must always strive to come up with judgments that would stand the test of time, especially those that would not be overturned by the Appellate Court.

He said: “For these reasons, I have just enumerated, I charge you not to take your appointments for granted. You must work hard to justify your appointments.

“Go the extra mile to justify the appointments and do not create loopholes that could tarnish the image and reputation of the Court”.