DSS, EFCC Didn’t Attempt To Abduct Emefiele From Our Custody — NCoS

Haliru Nababa, the Controller General (CG) of Nigeria’s Correctional Service (NCoS), has refuted reports that Godwin Emefiele, the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, was forcibly removed from the agency’s care.

According to him, no such attempt was made by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) or the Department of State Services (DSS).

He made the disclosure on Thursday while reacting to a petition filed by the Centre for Social Justice, Equity, and Transparency, when he appeared before the House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions in Abuja.

Mike Etaba, the Chairman of the Committee, however, dismissed the petition on the grounds that it was subjudice.

According to him, “this matter is in court, we can’t forge ahead with this matter because it is subjudice to us. This matter is hereby dismissed from this committee.”

Director, Legal and Prosecution Department of EFCC, Sylvanus Tahir, said it was inappropriate to entertain the petition as it bordered on a subsisting court matter.

Nababa, who was represented by the Assistant Controller-General in Charge of Operations, Nwakeze Emmanuel, said such attempted abduction did not happen

“As far as we are concerned, we are not aware of any alleged attempt to forcefully release Emefiele as he is still in our custody, bubbling,” he said.

EFCC’s legal representative, Tahir, had earlier said, “The petition which we perused borders on a pending court case.

“There is a subsisting criminal charge against Emefiele on whose behalf the petitioners have petitioned.”