Edo Guber: “We’re Not In Competition” – Shaibu Tells Obaseki

Ahead of Edo state gubernatorial election, the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu has said that he is not in competition with Governor Godwin Obaseki.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that Governor Obaseki announced that the state would cover the hospital bills for the affected players and officials.

Reacting to the development, Shaibu, who had visited the players and initially promised to pay their medical bills, withdrew his offer following the governor’s commitment to take care of the expenses.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ebomhiana Musa, on Sunday evening, said: “Our attention has been drawn to the fact that His Excellency, the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has directed that the medical bill of the injured Ball Boy and Kit Manager of Sunshine Stars FC of Akure be paid by Edo State government.

“Consequently, the state’s Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu has withdrawn his earlier promise to pay the medical bill.

“The office of Governor and Deputy Governor are one. We are not in any way in competition.”

Recall that Obaseki and his deputy have been at loggerheads despite their alleged reconciliation.

Shaibu declared interest to run for governor of the state but Obaseki said members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will determine his fate.