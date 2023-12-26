Edo Police Inspector Kills Colleague For Arresting Cultist

One Jonathan Okouromi, an Inspector of the Nigeria Police Force in Edo State, has reportedly shot dead his colleague in Ikponwosa/Egban community, Egor Local Government Area of the state.

The now fugitive inspector and the deceased, one Sergeant Abosele Akhere, are both of the Edo State Police Command.

According to reports, the incident occurred at about 9pm on Sunday during a raid on the hideout of some suspected cultists.

Operatives of the Edo State Police Anti-Kidnapping Squad and those of the Control Intelligence Rapid Response Squad had embarked on the operation to apprehend some suspected cultists.

The said cultists had been terrorising the Ikponwosa/Egban community in recent times.

During the operation, a notorious cultist and prime suspect in cult-related activities, who was simply identified as ‘Raggae’ was arrested by Sergeant Abosele Akhere.

Once Akhere arrested the fearsome cultists, Okouromi shot him dead at point blank range.

“All of a sudden, Inspector Jonathan Okouromi just lifted his gun, pulled the trigger and shot Akhere from the back. Nobody knew what happened or why he did that. He just fired him from behind. The man fell immediately and started bleeding,” Punch quoted a police source as saying.

According to the source, the officer was rushed to the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

The said Inspector Okouromi was reported to have “escaped with his gun the moment he realised he had shot his junior colleague to death.”

The suspected cultist, Reggae also escaped, while one Agbontaen Monday, a member Of the Eiye confraternity was arrested.

The fleeing Inspector Okouromi is still being searched for by the police in Ugbowo division, while the body of the slain police sergeant was deposited at the mortuary as the further investigation continues.