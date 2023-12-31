EFCC Invites Buhari’s Finance Minister For Questioning Over N37 Billion Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has invited the former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development, Sadiya Umar-Farouq, over an ongoing probe into the N37,170,855,753.44 allegedly laundered under her watch through a contractor, identified as James Okwete.

The anti-graft agency, in a document, directed Umar-Farouq, who served under the administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, to appear before interrogators at its headquarters, Jabbi, Abuja, on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, to explain the alleged fraud.

The document partly reads: “The commission is investigating a case of money laundering involving the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development during your time as minister.

“In view of the above, you are requested to kindly report for an interview with the undersigned. Scheduled as follows: Wednesday, 3rd of January, 2024. Time: 10 am. This request is made pursuant to Section 38 (I) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004 & Section 21 of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011.”

Reacting to the allegation, Umar-Farouq’s former media aide, Nneka Ikem, said: “As you’re asking me? I’ll be asking you too, where did you learn that the EFCC has invited her,” Ikem queried PUNCH correspondence before ending the call.