Emefiele Denies Opening 593 Foreign Bank Accounts

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has denied the allegation that he opened 593 foreign bank accounts.

Emefiele led this out in a statement on Sunday, titled: “Re; Emefiele, other stole billions, illegally kept Nigeria’s funds in foreign banks,” in reaction to the publication of the report of the Private Investigator by Jim Obazee.

Recall that Obazee claimed that the embattled apex bank boss, allegedly opened 593 accounts in different parts of the world and bought three commercial banks in the country.

Meanwhile, Emefiele said that he is not involved in the opening of the foreign accounts and he does not have knowledge of their openings.

He said: “The final issue that I will like to respond to is the issue of the 593 accounts which were purportedly opened in different parts of the world.

“I state categorically that I am not involved in the opening of these accounts and I do not have knowledge of their openings. The fixed deposits in those foreign accounts are definitely outside my knowledge.

“However, let me state clearly, that the relevant departments of the CBN have the authority to carry out such activities in line with their lawful mandate within the CBN.

“I therefore join well-meaning Nigerians who have spoken on this matter and have demanded a thorough and transparent investigation of all these alleged frauds.

“Meanwhile, I have instructed my lawyers to immediately commence the legal process to clear my name from the defamatory statements contained in the report and by extension the publications.”