Emefiele: “It’s Painful CBN Madness Took Place Under Buhari Of All People” – Segun Showunmi

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Segun Showunmi, has reacted to the comprehensive report submitted by Jim Obazee, a special investigator appointed by President Bola Tinubu to probe the activities of the Central Bank of Nigeria, under its former Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

It was gathered that in the report, Obazee claimed that while in office as the apex bank’s governor, Emefiele mismanaged approximately N1.622 trillion in COVID-19 intervention funds.

In addition to the mishandling of COVID-19 intervention funds, the report disclosed that Emefiele’s unauthorized transfers and donations were made to various individuals and organizations.

The report also revealed how the former CBN governor allegedly manipulated former President Goodluck Jonathan’s directives, regarding establishing the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) Stabilization Strategy Limited.

He also ordered the fraudulent cash withdrawal of $6.23 million from the CBN vault under a purported approval of the president to pay foreign election observers.

However, in a post via X, Showunmi said, it is painful that such level of corruption, which he described as ‘madness’ could happen under the administration of former president Muhammadu Buhari.

He wrote: “As soon as Jim Obaze rounds up the investigation of the madness that took place in CBN, he should be moved to another agency. My suggestion is inec or the judiciary or the Nigerian Police.

“That he may comb through the place. It is so painful to read that this took place under Buhari of all people.