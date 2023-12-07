Emmanuella Stirs Reaction As She Drives A Car

Emmanuella Samuel, a well-known young comedian, has set tongues wagging after she was spotted driving a car despite being underage to drive.

The 13-year-old skit creator was seen driving a 4×4 truck by herself on a solitary road in a video that went viral on social media.

Sharing the video, Emmanuella simply captioned it with ‘Good Morning’ while using a viral sound, ‘Raise Am’ in the background.

Since then, the video has sparked a wave of reactions on social media. Some people questioned whether she was actually driving the car, while others claimed that the motion of the vehicle was caused by a computer effect.

sly sizb noted: “waaaah God am l a stone?”

verobest2 stated: “i have a feeling the car isnt in motion instead the camera man is i. motion 😂🤣😂.”

JaC-iN-tH-18 said: “Doubting Thomas go think say dem pause the video.”

u9nice Oluwadabira wrote: “If Emmanuella can drive what am I doing with my own life that I can drive 😂.”

Pearl said: “Nah people way no sabi drive dey shout say no be she drive.”

Ebere Okechukwu penned: “nothing dey for driving why are u guys saying she isn’t the one driving. Automatic no hard nah.”

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZM6Nf14fs/