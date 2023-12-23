EPL: Arsenal Share Spoils At Liverpool To Remain Top At Christmas

Arsenal maintained their place at the top of the Premier League after a thrilling 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Anfield.

Victory for either side would have put them top of the table at Christmas but they had to settle for a share of the points in an entertaining encounter.

Arsenal delivered the perfect start when defender Gabriel headed home from Martin Odegaard’s free-kick after only four minutes.

However, Liverpool regrouped and were level after 29 minutes when Mohamed Salah thrashed a finish high past Gunners keeper David Raya at his near post after collecting Trent Alexander-Arnold’s raking pass.

In between, Jurgen Kloops’s side looked to be denied a clear penalty when Odegaard handled and after that the red had the better opportunities, although Arsenal were always a threat.

Substitute Harvey Elliott grazed the outside of the post while Alexander-Arnold wasted the best chance of the half when he blasted against the bar after Liverpool swamped Arsenal on the counter-attack.

The result means Arsenal have a one-point gap over Liverpool and Aston Villa with the league one game away from the halfway point, with Tottenham and Manchester City, who have a game in hand, four and six points further back from the Gunners.