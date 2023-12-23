EPL: Manchester United suffer worse run in 93 years in 2-0 defeat to West Ham

Manchester United’s woes continued on Saturday, as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against West Ham, marking their 13th loss of the season before Christmas.

Erik Ten Hag’s team has not lost this badly since 1930, and the manager’s career is really in jeopardy.

Since the beginning of the season, the team’s offensive woes have been apparent; its strikers have only managed to score four goals in the Premier League.

The lack of firepower was evident once again as they failed to find the net against West Ham.

On the other hand, West Ham took the lead in the 72nd minute when Jarrod Bowen capitalized on a ball from Lucas Paqueta.

Mohammed Kudus then doubled their lead with a well-placed shot into the bottom corner.

Manchester United have now lost eight of their Premier League games this season, and 13th across all competitions.