Everton Inflict More Misery On Chelsea With Humiliating 2-0 Win

Everton claimed three consecutive Premier League victories for the first time since 2021 as they saw off Chelsea in a 2-0 victory at Goodison Park.

Abdoulaye Doucoure and substitute Lewis Dobbin both fired home first-time efforts in the second half as Sean Dyche’s side moved four points clear of the relegation zone.

In a tight and tense first half with Jordan Pickford making superb saves to deny Enzo Fernandez’s incredible shot and Cole Palmer’s dipping drive from range.

Chelsea’s attacks were breaking down in the final third and they were punished on the break as Doucoure smashed in and Dobbin smacked home in stoppage time for the in-form Toffees.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the loss is Chelsea’s seventh in the league under Mauricio Pochettino this season, dropping them two places to 12th in the table.

Meanwhile, Manchester City came from behind to beat Luton 2-1 without Erling Haaland and Pep Guardiola is unsure when the striker will be fit again.

Also, angry Tottenham ended their recent slump in emphatic style as they convincingly overpowered Newcastle United 4-1 to keep top four hope alive.