Ex-Rivers Governors’ll Intervene In Political Crisis – Ex-Gov., George

Rufus Ada-George, former Rivers State Governor, has posited that ex-Governors of the State will weigh in on the political crisis in the State.

Speaking in an interview with Channels Television’s Politics Today, Ada-Geoge stated that the former Governors would use their knowledge to make the warring parties end hostility.

“We are hopeful that with the experience we have and the knowledge of the persons involved, the former governors will be able to prevail on them and see reasons why the case must be handled and tackled soonest,” he said.

According to him, when the crisis erupted in October, the former governors tried to reach out to the parties involved.

While contact was made with Governor Siminalayi Fubara, the elder statesman said they have not been able to speak with ex-Governor Nyesom Wike who is now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“We made efforts and reached out to the governor [Siminalayi Fubara] but we have not been able to have personal contact with the minister of the FCT,” he stated.

Ada-George, however, maintained that stakeholders in the state are “still hopeful” that the crisis will be resolved soonest.

This comes as four commissioners in the Fubara cabinet resigned, citing various reasons.

The Commissioner for Works, George-Kelly Alabo who served in the same capacity under Wike’s government and the Social Welfare and Rehabilitation Commissioner, Inime Aguma as well as their Finance counterpart Isaac Kamalu were the latest to pull out.