“Fame Is Expensive” – Enioluwa Laments As He Reveals He Doesn’t Repeat His Expensive Clothes

Renowned media figure, Enioluwa has expressed regret at the expense of celebrity, admitting that he rarely wears his pricey outfits twice.

A fan enquired as to whether the content creator sells the clothing he wears after wearing it.

Enioluwa retorted, that instead of selling them, he keeps them for a year.

The 24-year-old skitmaker mentioned in the video posted online that he would rewear some of his old clothes with style.

He stated that he would post comparisons between the two occasions he wore the outfits and wait a year to wear them again.

“Let me tell you guys fame is the most expensive and the stup!d ever” he said in part.

See reactions below…

alibabaofcyprus penned: “Repeat ur clothes. Some of us no even know wetin u wear yesterday 😂”

jst_funke wrote: “We create unnecessary pressure, who set the standards that we cannot repeat clothes??? Just because u be celebrity, it is because u can afford it Abeg!!!”

onyiaprudence wrote: “You’re just pressuring yourself for nothing, because nobody actually cares.”

fantasiamamah said: “Na you no wan repeat ur clothes,we don’t even care”

SEE VIDEO: