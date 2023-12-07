FG Budgets N2bn For SUVs’ Replacements, N4bn For New Vehicles

The Federal Government has earmarked N2,000,000,000 for the replacement of sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in the 2024 budget.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had presented the 2024 budget proposal of N27.5 trillion last week to a joint session of the National Assembly.

Thereafter, the appropriation bill passed the second reading at both the Senate and House of Representatives.

In the appropriation bill document, the Federal Government also proposed N4,000,000,000 for the purchase of state house operational vehicles.

The total of N6 billion however addresses the transportation needs.

According to the details of the budget, an allocation of N442,112,065 was made for maintenance services at the state house.

Part of the proposed budget expenditure included N129,635,017 for maintenance of motor vehicle/transport equipment; N14,754,247 for maintenance of office furniture; and N153,445,827 for maintenance of office building/residential quarters.

The sum of N45,140,972 was allotted for the maintenance of office/Information Technology (IT) equipment; N18,939,608 for maintenance of plants/generators; and N80,196,394 for other maintenance services.

Also, an allocation of N442,112,065 was made for maintenance services at the state house, with N46,500,000 earmarked to purchase various office equipment for the admin, finance and accounts, works, information and communications technology (ICT), procurement, PRS, and audit departments.

The state house headquarters allocated N40,616,530,189 for its operations in 2024.

Also, the Federal Government earmarked N3,500,000,000 for the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and furnishing of the state house annexe.

The replacement of villa telecommunications infrastructure, according to the document, will gulp N100,000,000, while the construction of an office complex for special assistants and senior special assistants will cost N3,500,000,000.

The document revealed that a sum of N9,200,045,297 will be expended for the annual routine maintenance of mechanical and electrical installations of the villa.